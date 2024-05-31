The Office Of ECE Responds To Budget 2024

As expected there is nothing in the Budget likely to decrease the high levels of pessimism in the Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector.

This high level of pessimism came through strong and clear in the latest Pre-Budget Survey by the Office of Early Childhood Education.

Early Childhood Summit

Budget 2024 and the government’s priorities and support for children’s early childhood education and care will be at the forefront of discussions at the upcoming national Summit in Wellington, on Monday 10 June.

This will include presentation of a briefing paper on teacher supply and workforce issues prepared by ECAC for the Education Minister Erica Stanford and Associate Minister David Seymour.

Support for Different ECE services

Budget 2024 will not significantly uplift different ECE services, and some will feel overlooked – again. More Budget details for ECEs are available at https://oece.nz/public/news-and-views/stories/budget-2024-early-childhood-education/

Pay Parity, Teacher Supply and Retention

OECE chief advisor Dr Sarah Alexander says Budget 2024 tells us that the Coalition Government has chosen, at least for now, not to support early childhood teachers to be paid equivalent to what they would earn for their qualifications and experience if working in a kindergarten or school.

“I find this odd because Nicola Willis attended and spoke at the national meeting for Pay Parity that launched our campaign. In December 2019 she supported a petition for pay parity signed by more than 15,000 people and presented it to the House for us.

“There is now high risk of losing more of our ECE qualified workforce, leading to poorer educational and social outcomes for children.

“We hope that the Government revises its position on valuing ECE qualified and certificated teachers,” Dr Alexander says.

Budget 2024 gives some money for ECE teacher supply supports but not until 2027/8.

“This will be too little too late because the need is now”.

