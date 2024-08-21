ConCOVE Tūhura Expands Degree-level Apprenticeship Initiative To Private Training Establishment (PTE)

ConCOVE Tūhura is pleased to announce the expansion of its degree-level apprenticeship initiative, with the commitment of the New Zealand Institute of Building Surveyors (NZIBS) and Vertical Horizonz New Zealand (VHNZ). This marks the second of three planned pilot programmes, highlighting the initiative’s role in fast-tracking work-ready graduates by integrating academic study with practical work experience.

Testing the delivery model with a Private Training Establishment (PTE):

The addition of NZIBS and VHNZ highlights the increasing recognition from industry of the value of degree-level apprenticeships. By partnering with VHNZ, ConCOVE Tūhura aims to test and enhance the delivery model to ensure it meets the diverse needs of the industry. Katherine Hall, Executive Director of ConCOVE Tūhura, emphasises the importance of this collaboration.

"Private training plays an important role in the wider vocational sector in Aotearoa New Zealand. In partnership with VHNZ, we can test and enhance the degree-level apprenticeship model through an alternate delivery mechanism. This collaboration is instrumental in scaling our programme to meet growing industry demand and ensure we develop a robust apprenticeship system that grows skilled graduates aligned with industry’s immediate needs," said Hall.

Turning professional development into credentials

David Clifton, Vice President of the NZIBS, remarked on the potential impact of this initiative, stating, "Our existing programme of professional development could greatly benefit from accreditation and turning into a recognised credential, providing another pathway to professional registration for people working in the industry and further enhancing the qualifications, to address the skills shortage in our sector."

Ben Johnstone, CEO of VHNZ stating, “We are excited to build on our successful apprenticeship offerings for the construction and infrastructure industries. Strengthening our relationship with NZIBS to formalise their diploma level professional learning and development (PLD) programme into a DLA will ensure a new cohort of professionals receive targeted training that ensures they are equipped to meet job demands and contribute to the workforce from day one.”

These new partnerships further solidify the programme’s role in transforming New Zealand’s construction and infrastructure industry through an earn-as-you-learn education delivery model. ConCOVE Tūhura is advancing the development of more degree-level apprenticeship pilots, with a third pilot programme underway and details to be announced soon.

ConCOVE Tūhura:

ConCOVE is New Zealand’s Centre of Vocational Excellence for the construction and infrastructure sectors. As an applied research agency, ConCOVE initiates and funds projects aimed at addressing skills shortages, improving training, and enabling career pathways. ConCOVE is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission.

Background information

Several background documents have been prepared to support the business case agreed upon by the ConCOVE Board. These documents provide a wealth of information, including evidence for degree-level apprenticeships, insights from key informants, and quantitative analysis to understand market opportunities.

© Scoop Media

