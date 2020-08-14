News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Eastern BoP Residents With COVID Symptoms Should Ring Healthline Or Visit Testing Sites This Weekend

Friday, 14 August 2020, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Eastern Bay of Plenty residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call Healthline or visit one of four testing sites this weekend.

There are four COVID-19 testing centres open across the Eastern Bay of Plenty on Saturday and Sunday. These are as follows:

Saturday 15 August 10am-2pm Whakatāne War Memorial Hall

10am-2pm Murupara, Koromiko Street

Sunday 16 August 10am-2pm Whakatāne War Memorial Hall

10am-2pm Kawerau Ron Hardie Rec Centre

“If you have symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sore throat or mild fever, please ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice, or attend the War Memorial Hall CBAC (Community Based Assessment Centre) on Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm to see the EBPHA team,” said Dr Rachel Shouler, of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Health Alliance (EBPHA).

“Te Puna Ora O Mataatua (TPOOM) is also operating a CBAC service at the Ron Hardie centre in Kawerau on Sunday 10am-2pm.

“Residents of Opotiki who feel unwell over the weekend should ring Healthline, or the Opotiki Medical Hub on 07 315 8500.

The team will ask you a few questions, and decide whether you need a COVID-19 test or not. This is a nurse-led service, there is no doctor available at the CBAC,” said Dr Shouler. “If you feel very unwell and need to see a doctor, either attend Whakatāne Hospital Emergency Department, ring Healthline (if non-urgent) or ring 111 (if urgent).”

