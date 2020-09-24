News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pānui Pāpāho - Taupō District COVID-19 Alert – List Of Places

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

An Auckland family of three confirmed with COVID-19 travelled from Auckland to Taupō last weekend and visited a number of public places in the Taupō district. This was before they had symptoms but they may have been infectious at the time.

As a precaution, Toi Te Ora Public Health are alerting the public to the possibility that they may be a casual contact if they were at the following places, dates and times:

Places visitedDate and approximate time
DeBretts Taupō Hot Springs, TaupōFriday 18 September, 2.30pm-7pm
Taupō Tandem Skydiving, Taupō AirportSaturday 19 September, 2.00pm-3.30pm
Z Petrol Station, TurangiSunday 20 September, 11.00am-11.15am
Subway (Roberts Street), TaupōSunday 20 September, 5.00pm-5.15pm
KFC (Roberts Street), TaupōSunday 20 September, 5.15pm-5.30pm

“If you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and so considered to be a casual contact. You should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the time of exposure. If you develop any symptoms you should stay at home and call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to arrange to get tested,” says Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health.

It can take from 1 to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to start developing symptoms, so anyone who visited these places at these times should remain vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from when they may have been exposed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a cough, a fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, runny nose and temporary loss of smell.

