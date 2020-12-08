News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Be A Guardian Of The Future – Protect Against Measles

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

A national campaign urging people between 15-30 years of age to get immunised against measles has been launched and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) is strongly reinforcing this message.

Measles is about 8 times more contagious than COVID-19 and is a serious disease that can make you very sick. Getting immunised is the best way to protect you, your whānau and community from catching and spreading measles, and it’s free.

BOPDHB Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Joe Bourne said many people aged between 15 and 30 years didn’t get fully immunised when they were children which puts them at risk of catching and spreading measles.

“We’re encouraging this age group to ask their doctor, parent or caregiver if they have had two doses of the measles immunisation (MMR) vaccine as a child. This protects you against three serious diseases: measles, mumps and rubella,” Dr Bourne explains. “If you don’t know, it’s best to get immunised. It’s free and it’s safe to have an extra dose of the MMR vaccine.”

The BOPDHB will be placing an increased focus on measles in coming months, ensuring that those between the age of 15-30 can easily access the MMR vaccination.

Resources for the Guardians of the Future measles campaign can be downloaded here https://www.hpa.org.nz/campaign/guardians-of-the-future

