News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Urgent Govt Action Needed For Aotearoa’s Dementia Plan

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand can expect a major spike in dementia cases particularly among Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities, according to a new study.

Existing dementia support services are already struggling to cope with the increasing demand and are genuinely concerned about the sizeable dementia challenge facing New Zealand, Dementia NZ chief executive Scott Arrol says.

Dementia will cost New Zealand nearly $6 billion a year by 2050 and one in four New Zealanders will die with the condition.

The World Health Organisation has made an appeal for renewed commitment from governments around the planet to have a plan for dealing with dementia, Arrol says.

“Our government is among those countries without a plan but they have indicated support for the updated dementia mate wareware action plan.

“It has been delivered to Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verral by the lead dementia mate wareware organisations who have collaboratively developed the plan for the sector,” Arrol says.

The sector groups who jointly developed the updated Plan were Dementia NZ, Alzheimers NZ, NZ Dementia Foundation and the Mate Wareware Advisory Rōpū. Mate refers to being unwell while wareware means to forget or be forgotten.

Kaiwhakarite of the Mate Wareware Advisory Rōpū, Dr Makarena Dudley acknowledges the partnership with Māori in the development of the plan.

“This plan addresses the inequities experienced by Māori as well as other cultural groups living with mate wareware in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Dr Dudley says.

Arrol says they are calling on health minister Andrew Little and the associate minister to deliver on the dementia mate wareware action plan without further delay.

“By working together, the sector groups have shown the way on how plans for the provision of these crucial health services can be developed with a firm focus on what is best for those who require these services now and into the future.”

“We have invested our own resources, commitment and vision for how people with dementia mate wareware and their whanau must be supported. In doing so, the plan has strengthened its Kaupapa Māori, equity provisions and to reflect the reforms to the country’s health and disability system.”

Arrol says there are about 70,000 Kiwis currently living with dementia mate wareware and this is projected to grow to 170,000 in the next 25 years.

“This includes sharp increases in the percentage of people in Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities developing the disease as identified in the dementia economic impact report 2021.

“With immense pressure already being felt by the providers of dementia mate wareware community support services there also must be an urgent review of funding levels for the provision of these services.

“Things are on a knife edge currently with a big gap between government funded services and the sharp growth in demand, which is forcing providers such as Dementia NZ and Alzheimers NZ to increasingly bridge the funding gap with fundraising activities, grants, donations and events.

“We are having to rattle tins on street corners and rely on the generosity of fellow Kiwis and money from gambling proceeds to make ends meet while the demand on our services grows exponentially. Many people are missing support due to the lack of government funding and delays in delivering on the plan.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 