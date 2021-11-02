News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Upper Northland Returns To Lockdown - Expert Reaction

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

Two unlinked Covid cases in Northland have prompted the Government to put the northern part of the region in Alert Level 3 starting tonight.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the there was no clear or probable link to the latest Northland cases, and the region has very low vaccination rates.

The SMC asked experts to comment.

Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles, School of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, comments:

“The strategy is still to try to eliminate COVID-19 outside of Auckland. This is why the northern part of Northland has been moved into Level 3 in response to cases in the area with no immediate link to current cases in Northland. This will give officials time to try to understand where these people may have been exposed to the virus and whether there are undiagnosed cases in the region.

“It is very important that people in the region get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19. It also important that they get vaccinated if they are not already. The vaccine is very safe and very effective at protecting people from COVID-19.”

No conflicts of interest.
 

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, Immunologist, Associate Dean (Pacific), Head of University of Otago Wellington Pacific Office, and Senior Lecturer, Pathology & Molecular Medicine, University of Otago Wellington, comments:

“Today the northern area of Northland was suddenly shifted into Alert Level 3 restrictions. This decision was a result of the unlinked mystery cases of unknown origin yet to be resolved, coupled together with low vaccination rates in the area.

“Vaccination rates in Northland sit at 65 per cent for double vaccinations and 79 per cent for first doses. At present, these are lower when compared with the 75 per cent double vaccination level across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Daily COVID-19 case numbers in the community have now shifted into three digits and appear to be the ‘new normal’ for Aotearoa New Zealand. These high daily case numbers, rising unlinked mystery cases of unknown origin that continue to appear and remain unresolved, along with increasing numbers of hospitalisations, are occurring at a time when restrictions are being eased. Any sudden shifts reverting areas back into Alert Level 3 should be no surprise.

“The good news, is that vaccination rates for Aotearoa New Zealand, have continued to improve, and this has been encouraging, with 75 per cent of eligible New Zealanders aged 12 years and above, fully vaccinated along with 85 per cent of eligible New Zealanders within the Auckland Region.

“Just as important however, are the vaccination targets needed for Māori and Pacific communities who, to date, have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“DHBs will need to ensure at least 90 – 95 per cent full vaccinations for Māori and Pacific peoples to ensure no-one is left behind in Aotearoa New Zealand. This will help keep our most vulnerable communities safe from COVID-19 – and also includes protecting our children and young people.

“Care and caution are still needed moving forward. Please get vaccinated, get tested, follow the Alert level rules and help others do the same.”

No conflict of interest.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 