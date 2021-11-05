Get A Dot, A Shot Or A Jab – Auckland Prepares For Super Saturday Revisited

Eden Park takes centre stage in big weekend vaccination push

It’s three weeks since Super Saturday when 9,000 Aucklanders rolled up their sleeves for the first time to get vaccinated, so this weekend, Tāmaki Makaurau is turning it on again to get everyone back for their second doses.

The country’s national stadium, Eden Park, is opening its gates for the first time in months to welcome back the second-timers and also encourage more first timers to roll up their sleeves on the hallowed turf.

The Eden Park event is part of the Ira.dot - Got ya Dot campaign launched by Tāmaki Kapa Haka, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Taumata Kōrero, which is aimed at encouraging rangatahi to get vaccinated.

The group is hoping to get as many as 2,000 per day through the stadium gates where they’ll be vaccinated on the same pitch where the All Blacks lifted the World Cup in 2011. They’ll walk through the players tunnel just like many sporting icons before them and when their observation time is over, they’ll get to meander through the famed All Blacks dressing rooms.

It’s one of several large-scale events being held across Tāmaki Makaurau at the weekend as the city’s vaccination leaders look to encourage those all-important second doses as well as more first doses.

“We hope the iconic nature of a vaccination on the pitch at Eden Park might encourage more people out for the first time, as well as help to get people back in for their second doses.

“This weekend is just as important as Super Saturday because we need to get all those who had their first doses that weekend to come back now to ensure they are fully protected. With the outbreak still very much active in our city, it’s imperative that we keep the momentum going and ensure our communities are safe,” said Dr Anthony Jordan, Clinical Director for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre.

And if Eden Park is too far for people to go, the Ira.dot campaign organisers have also set up satellite sites across Tāmaki Makurau in the following locations:

· Hoani Waititi Marae (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

· West Lake Boys, Takapuna (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

· Kia Aroha College (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

· Te Kura Kaupapa Maori ā-rohe o Mangere (Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 12pm-5pm)

· 77 Line Rd, Glen Innes (9am-12pm)

· Fenchurch Park Playground, Glen Innes (1pm-3pm)

If you are unable to get to Eden Park or any of the satellite sites due to transport or mobility issues, a free taxi service is also on offer for the weekend. This can be accessed by calling Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

Across town in Māngere East, the sporting theme of the weekend is continuing with the second day of a two-day vaccination event supported by some of the country’s leading Pasifika sports stars.

If you fancy getting a jab while talking left and right jabs with boxing legend David Tua, or you want to find out how former Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is adjusting to rugby union, then you should head to the Māngere Hawks Rugby League club in Hain Ave, Māngere East to get your vaccination this weekend. A walk-in and drive-through is taking place there on Friday and Saturday.

The following pop-up events are also taking place this weekend:

· Maota Samoa (Fale Samoa), 114 Bader Drive, Māngere (Sat: 8am-4pm)

· Mo’ui Ma’a Tonga, 47 Favona Road, Māngere, Auckland (Sat: 8.30am-5.30pm)

And the vaccination buses and campervans are on the road in the following locations:

· Massey Ave Car Park, Pukekohe (Sat: 9am-2pm)

· TKKM o Māngere (Sat)

· Tuvaluan Event (2nd Event), 40 Kirrie Avenue, Te Atatu South (Sat)

· Oruawharo Marae, 2 Oruawharo School Road (Sat: 9am-3pm)

· Henderson High School, 274 Don Buck Road, Massey (Sat: 9am onwards)

· Huia Town Hall, Huia (Sat: 10am-2pm)

· Riverside Community Centre, Cnr Bernard Street, Peace Avenue, Mount Wellington (Sat: 11am-2pm)

· 205 Robertson Road, Māngere (Sat: 10am-2pm)

· HBC Boating Club, Stanmore Bay (Sun: 9am-3pm)

· Piha Town Hall, 72 Seaview Road, Piha (Sun: 10am-2pm)

· Volta Park - Templeton Road, Clendon (11am-4pm)

All community vaccination centres are operating as normal over the weekend, and a number of the 200+ GPs and 100+ pharmacies now delivering vaccinations across Auckland will also be open. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

© Scoop Media

