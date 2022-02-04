News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Got That Summertime Sadness Ahead Of Waitangi Weekend? Why Summer Can Lead To An Increased Risk Of Gout

Friday, 4 February 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

It wouldn’t be a summer in Aotearoa if we didn’t have barbeques, kai moana and the odd drink or two. However, this tasty combination can lead to an increased risk of gout warns ProCare, a leading healthcare provider.

Gout is a form of arthritis where uric acid crystallises and deposits in the joints. As a result, sufferers often have severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and/or tenderness. Although gout often affects the joint of the big toe, it can occur in nearly any joint including the ankles, knees, elbows, wrists or fingers.

Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: “We usually see an uplift in the number of gout cases in summertime, because of our Kiwi diets – in particular, meat and seafood. Red meat and shellfish have a higher amount of what are known as purines in it. Purines are then broken down into uric acid, which can lead to an individual’s gout flaring up.

“We all know that meat should be eaten in limited quantities but tend to forget this when we’re at the beach and barbequing every day. This is especially true when it comes to seafood consumption, particularly cold-water fish and shellfish, as they tend to be higher in purines,” continues Moffitt.

“When you then add alcohol into the mix, which dehydrates and then impacts kidney functioning, it’s little wonder we see more patients reaching out in pain,” he points out.

“Not only does gout cause significant morbidity in terms of disability and joint destruction it is also an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. So, it’s best to try and avoid gout at all costs,” continues Moffitt.

“Gout also disproportionally affects Māori who are 6.9 times more likely to be hospitalised with gout compared to non-Māori and non-Pacific peoples according to a recent Pharmac report*,” says Moffitt.

“The report also highlighted that hospitalisations might be avoided if access to early preventative gout medicine is improved,” he continues.

So, what should people do if they think they’re suffering from gout?

“It’s all too easy to let our guard down over summer, so if you suffer from gout one of the simplest things to do is to try to modify your diet to reduce the amount of red meat, shellfish and sugary drinks. To be fair, that’s good health advice anyway,” says Moffit.

“Lastly, in addition to genetics, one of the biggest risk factors for gout flare-ups is being overweight. The more weight you can lose, the less of a risk for painful gout flare-ups,” concludes Moffitt.

Should you have a gout flare-up, here are a few tips:

  • Take ibuprofen. Aspirin can actually worsen the condition and is not recommended for gout patients
  • Apply an ice pack to the inflamed area for 20-30 minutes each day
  • Drink plenty of water to flush out the uric acid. Water can also help prevent kidney stones, another condition associated with high uric acid levels
  • Call your general practice if the pain and/or inflammation don’t subside. They will be able to prescribe a medication to start relieving inflammation quickly and also put in place what’s known as an ‘acute flare plan’ (if you don’t already have one). Your doctor will also look to set a target urate level for you to achieve, and once reached then you’ll be monitored every 6-12 months to ensure you have your gout under control
  • People with repeated attacks of gout should take a medicine called allopurinol to prevent future attacks and joint damage. This is required lifelong, as due to a genetic/hereditary factor, these people lack a chemical in their body required to dissolve the uric acid crystals.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 