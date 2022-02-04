Got That Summertime Sadness Ahead Of Waitangi Weekend? Why Summer Can Lead To An Increased Risk Of Gout

It wouldn’t be a summer in Aotearoa if we didn’t have barbeques, kai moana and the odd drink or two. However, this tasty combination can lead to an increased risk of gout warns ProCare, a leading healthcare provider.

Gout is a form of arthritis where uric acid crystallises and deposits in the joints. As a result, sufferers often have severe attacks of pain, swelling, redness and/or tenderness. Although gout often affects the joint of the big toe, it can occur in nearly any joint including the ankles, knees, elbows, wrists or fingers.

Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: “We usually see an uplift in the number of gout cases in summertime, because of our Kiwi diets – in particular, meat and seafood. Red meat and shellfish have a higher amount of what are known as purines in it. Purines are then broken down into uric acid, which can lead to an individual’s gout flaring up.

“We all know that meat should be eaten in limited quantities but tend to forget this when we’re at the beach and barbequing every day. This is especially true when it comes to seafood consumption, particularly cold-water fish and shellfish, as they tend to be higher in purines,” continues Moffitt.

“When you then add alcohol into the mix, which dehydrates and then impacts kidney functioning, it’s little wonder we see more patients reaching out in pain,” he points out.

“Not only does gout cause significant morbidity in terms of disability and joint destruction it is also an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. So, it’s best to try and avoid gout at all costs,” continues Moffitt.

“Gout also disproportionally affects Māori who are 6.9 times more likely to be hospitalised with gout compared to non-Māori and non-Pacific peoples according to a recent Pharmac report*,” says Moffitt.

“The report also highlighted that hospitalisations might be avoided if access to early preventative gout medicine is improved,” he continues.

So, what should people do if they think they’re suffering from gout?

“It’s all too easy to let our guard down over summer, so if you suffer from gout one of the simplest things to do is to try to modify your diet to reduce the amount of red meat, shellfish and sugary drinks. To be fair, that’s good health advice anyway,” says Moffit.

“Lastly, in addition to genetics, one of the biggest risk factors for gout flare-ups is being overweight. The more weight you can lose, the less of a risk for painful gout flare-ups,” concludes Moffitt.

Should you have a gout flare-up, here are a few tips:

Take ibuprofen. Aspirin can actually worsen the condition and is not recommended for gout patients

Apply an ice pack to the inflamed area for 20-30 minutes each day

Drink plenty of water to flush out the uric acid. Water can also help prevent kidney stones, another condition associated with high uric acid levels

Call your general practice if the pain and/or inflammation don’t subside. They will be able to prescribe a medication to start relieving inflammation quickly and also put in place what’s known as an ‘acute flare plan’ (if you don’t already have one). Your doctor will also look to set a target urate level for you to achieve, and once reached then you’ll be monitored every 6-12 months to ensure you have your gout under control

People with repeated attacks of gout should take a medicine called allopurinol to prevent future attacks and joint damage. This is required lifelong, as due to a genetic/hereditary factor, these people lack a chemical in their body required to dissolve the uric acid crystals.

