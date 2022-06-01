Aphasia New Zealand Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary With A World First!

Aphasia New Zealand is marking its 15th year of supporting people living with and affected by Aphasia by employing the world’s first full time Community Aphasia Advisor.

Starting 1st of June, this newly created role will join the team of 18 other Community Aphasia Advisors (CAAs) working in part-time roles around the country, and will be based out of Wellington City supporting people living from Wellington to Whanganui and across to the Wairarapa.

Kate Milford, Community Aphasia Advisor Team Leader says, ‘employing a full time Community Aphasia Advisor is a bold move for the organisation, but necessary if we are to move towards meeting the growing need for our services now and in the future.’

CAAs are trained in supportive communication techniques, skilled at facilitating groups, and are passionate communication accessibility advocates for those adjusting to life with aphasia.

Services provided by CAAs include one-on-one home and community visits, coordination of free local AphasiaNZ activities, facilitation of Kōrero (conversation) Clubs, face-to-face and online support groups, and facilitation of education sessions and workshops in local communities to increase awareness and knowledge of aphasia.

It’s estimated that more than 20,000 people in New Zealand are currently living with stroke-acquired aphasia. However, the true extent of aphasia is unknown. There are currently no statistics available from the Ministry of Health (MoH) in New Zealand for the incidence of aphasia due to any cause (stroke, head injury, brain tumour or brain disease).

While two thirds of people living with aphasia are of retirement age, aphasia can affect people of all ages, including children.

Aphasia is a language disorder that occurs as a result of a stroke, brain injury, brain tumour or other neurological diseases.

Every day around eight people in New Zealand acquire aphasia after a stroke – more than 2,900 people every year.

Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust is New Zealand’s only national charity solely focused on providing high quality, professional support services, education, and resources to those living with aphasia or affected by aphasia.

The month of June also marks Aphasia Awareness Month, and this year the key message is:

‘You know someone with aphasia.

Do you know who they are?’

We want New Zealanders to become more aware of what aphasia is, recognise aphasia when they come in contact with someone living with it, understand where they can seek help for someone with aphasia, and learn what they can do to support someone with aphasia.

Board Chairman Justin Strugnell-Combe says, ‘over the past 15 years AphasiaNZ has worked to support thousands of people with aphasia, empower them to participate in the community, increase awareness and knowledge of aphasia and reduce the marginalisation faced by people with a hidden disability. It is our intention to offer our free services in every community in New Zealand, but to do this we need the financial support of New Zealanders’.

At present AphasiaNZ receives no significant funding from Government to provide vital services. This requires the organisation to seek funding from trusts and foundations, individual giving, and other funding efforts.

If you or someone you know would like more information on our services or would like to donate, go to our website www.aphasia.org.nz or phone us on our freephone 0508 APHASIA (0508 274 274).

© Scoop Media

