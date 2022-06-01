News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Aphasia New Zealand Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary With A World First!

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: Aphasia NZ

Aphasia New Zealand is marking its 15th year of supporting people living with and affected by Aphasia by employing the world’s first full time Community Aphasia Advisor.

Starting 1st of June, this newly created role will join the team of 18 other Community Aphasia Advisors (CAAs) working in part-time roles around the country, and will be based out of Wellington City supporting people living from Wellington to Whanganui and across to the Wairarapa.

Kate Milford, Community Aphasia Advisor Team Leader says, ‘employing a full time Community Aphasia Advisor is a bold move for the organisation, but necessary if we are to move towards meeting the growing need for our services now and in the future.’

CAAs are trained in supportive communication techniques, skilled at facilitating groups, and are passionate communication accessibility advocates for those adjusting to life with aphasia.

Services provided by CAAs include one-on-one home and community visits, coordination of free local AphasiaNZ activities, facilitation of Kōrero (conversation) Clubs, face-to-face and online support groups, and facilitation of education sessions and workshops in local communities to increase awareness and knowledge of aphasia.

It’s estimated that more than 20,000 people in New Zealand are currently living with stroke-acquired aphasia. However, the true extent of aphasia is unknown. There are currently no statistics available from the Ministry of Health (MoH) in New Zealand for the incidence of aphasia due to any cause (stroke, head injury, brain tumour or brain disease).

While two thirds of people living with aphasia are of retirement age, aphasia can affect people of all ages, including children.

Aphasia is a language disorder that occurs as a result of a stroke, brain injury, brain tumour or other neurological diseases.

Every day around eight people in New Zealand acquire aphasia after a stroke – more than 2,900 people every year.

Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust is New Zealand’s only national charity solely focused on providing high quality, professional support services, education, and resources to those living with aphasia or affected by aphasia.

The month of June also marks Aphasia Awareness Month, and this year the key message is:

You know someone with aphasia.

Do you know who they are?

We want New Zealanders to become more aware of what aphasia is, recognise aphasia when they come in contact with someone living with it, understand where they can seek help for someone with aphasia, and learn what they can do to support someone with aphasia.

Board Chairman Justin Strugnell-Combe says, ‘over the past 15 years AphasiaNZ has worked to support thousands of people with aphasia, empower them to participate in the community, increase awareness and knowledge of aphasia and reduce the marginalisation faced by people with a hidden disability. It is our intention to offer our free services in every community in New Zealand, but to do this we need the financial support of New Zealanders’.

At present AphasiaNZ receives no significant funding from Government to provide vital services. This requires the organisation to seek funding from trusts and foundations, individual giving, and other funding efforts.

If you or someone you know would like more information on our services or would like to donate, go to our website www.aphasia.org.nz or phone us on our freephone 0508 APHASIA (0508 274 274).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aphasia NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 