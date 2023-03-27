Rugby Southland And The Headache Clinic Join Forces To Prioritise Player Wellbeing And Safety

In a move that highlights their commitment to player health and safety, Rugby Southland has partnered with The Headache Clinic to offer heavily subsidised baseline testing for pre-season winter contact sport players.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday 29 March at Stadium Southland from 3pm - 7pm, will provide all contact sport players access to state-of-the-art baseline testing at a heavily discounted rate of $10, a fraction of the usual cost and a clear indication of the commitment of both organisations.

Rugby Southland and The Headache Clinic are united in the belief that player welfare is the number one priority in the sporting industry.

The Headache Clinic Founder Helen Tufui said how crucial it was for sports teams to put their players’ health first.

“Baseline testing is an important tool that helps identify and manage head injuries, such as concussions, which are all too common in contact sport,” she said.

The event presents an opportunity for attendees to have their medical and neurological baseline tested and recorded.

The testing provides a normal, healthy function (baseline) recorded while the individual is well, providing a reference point and significantly reducing the risk of long-term damage following a future concussion.

Rugby Southland CEO Steve Mitchel said they are thrilled to be partnering with The Headache Clinic to offer this vital service to players.

“By investing in baseline testing, we can better protect our players and give them the support they need to perform at their best and help with their future health,” Mitchel said.

The Headache Clinic has extensive experience in the management of head injuries and is recognised as a leader in this field.

The clinic uses the latest technology and techniques to provide players with accurate baseline testing results.

Tufui commented they were proud to be working with Rugby Southland to help protect the health and wellbeing of contact sport players in the community.

“We are passionate about using our expertise to keep players safe on and off the field,” she said.

Between 1997 and 2019, concussions presented to emergency departments have increased threefold, and continue to dominate headlines.

“It’s important to have our sporting communities tested, not just our elite athletes, Baseline testing gives us more certainty about concussion recovery and reduces the risk of long term concussion symptoms,” Tufui said.

The event is open to all pre-season winter contact sport players, regardless of age or level of experience.

Attendees will receive a comprehensive baseline test that includes a range of cognitive and physical assessments, with results being provided to each player and held on a national database to manage any potential head injuries that may occur during the season.

“The effects of long-term concussion can be devastating, and it’s avoidable.

“With offering a significant discount to all who attend, we’d like to get to the place where testing can be available to anyone that plays contact sport nationwide,” Tufui said.

Rugby Southland and The Headache Clinic are dedicated to supporting all players and making sport safer for everyone involved.

