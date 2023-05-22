News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Hospital Partnership In Clinical Trials

Monday, 22 May 2023, 9:07 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Clinical Trials

Aotearoa Clinical Trials Trust is pleased to announce a partnership between Aotearoa Clinical Trials (ACTT) and Te Whatu Ora, Te Tai Tokerau for the management of clinical trials based at Whangarei Hospital for the community of Te Tai Tokerau Northland.

Formerly Middlemore Clinical Trials – Aotearoa Clinical Trials has been managing clinical trials in partnership with Counties Manukau Health/ Middlemore Hospital for the last 20 years.

Tracey Schiebli, Interim District Lead Hospital and Specialist Services for Te Whatu Ora in Te Taitokerau says “We are pleased to partner with an organisation that has been providing clinical trial services within the public health service for over 20 years. ACTTs expert knowledge in the operation and management of clinical trials means we can provide high quality clinical trials as an option in patient care”

“Our purpose is to make clinical trials more available and accessible to as many patients as possible in communities we serve. Clinical trials contribute to better outcomes for patients in the future, and also to participants as they can enable access to medicines that are not currently funded in NZ. All patients in our district will be eligible to be part of a trial at Whangarei Hospital, and we are very excited to work with the clinicians and staff, and alongside Middlemore Hospital, to enable them and their patients access to a large pipeline of studies across many therapeutic areas” says Dr Edward Watson CEO, ACTT.

This new partnership between ACTT and Te Whatu Ora, Te Tai Tokerau opens the doors of more opportunity for improved and innovative healthcare to the community of Northland, through clinical trials. ACTT conducts their research with proven integrity and professionalism, ensuring their studies pass the rigorous regulatory approvals necessary, including Ethics approval, before initiation. ACTT will continue to bring this high standard of conducting international research to Whangarei Hospital and their community.

 

ENDS

 

About Aotearoa Clinical Trials

Aotearoa Clinical Trials Trust is an independent charitable trust that specializes in running both commercial (Phase I to III) and grant funded trials (investigator initiated and collaborative group Trials) in partnership with public hospitals in New Zealand. At Middlemore Hospital we work across 23 different therapeutic areas and are currently running over 150 clinical trials.

About Whangarei Hospital

Whangarei Hospital is the largest in Northland’s district with 246 inpatient beds and services more than 190,000 people. Being the core hospital in the region, it provides back-up to smaller hospitals in Kawakawa, Dargaville, Kaitaia and Rawene. Whangarei Hospital has a range of services including: eight surgical theatres, Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit, Helicopter transfers, a 24-hour Emergency Department, radiology, paediatrics, mental health and clinical support, Maori health service and medical and disability support.

For media enquiries for Aotearoa Clinical Trials
Divya Patel 
Marketing and communications 
E divya.patel@middlemoretrials.nz 
P 021 562 166

For media enquiries for Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau Nothern Region
Liz Inch
Communications manager 
E Communications@northlanddhb.org.nz
P 021 730 543

