Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Finally Put On The Map

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust

Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust, Raawiri Ratuu, has welcomed a commitment by the government to improve the way New Zealanders impacted by Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) are able to access support, with the establishment of the FASD Advisory Roopuu.

“We have finally been heard, after decades of unrelenting advocacy highlighting how Maaori are disproportionately affected by waipiro harm and FASD,” says Raawiri.

At a first of its kind event at Parliament, the FASD Hui Taumata brought lived experience, clinicians and academics face to face with agencies responsible for improving access to services and support, to share the stark reality of what it feels like living with FASD in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I am confident today is a significant turning point in how whaanau across Aotearoa living with FASD will be acknowledged within the health system and be able to access support,” says Raawiri.

Opening the Hui Taumata, Associate Minister of Health Hon Willow-Jean Prime announced Raawiri has been appointed Co-Chair of the roopuu, alongside Professor Māmari Stephens (Te Rarawa).

“It is a privilege to be appointed Co-Chair alongside Professor Stephens. We are both committed to doing all we can to prevent FASD in Aotearoa.

“Given FASD cannot be cured, both the individual with FASD and their whaanau must live with the impacts their entire lives,” Raawiri says.

“Our work will centre on ensuring effective, equitable outcomes so that those with the condition can live to their full potential.

“Today we put a pou in the whenua: no longer will the prevalence of FASD be a reason that those impacted by the condition cannot live a full life,” Raawiri says.

The initial work plan of the FASD Advisory Roopuu will include:

the establishment of an Aotearoa New Zealand-centric FASD definition and diagnostic criteria

development of a National FASD Database

creation of transition point mapping throughout an FASD-affected life

oversight of the development of a new FASD Action Plan.

