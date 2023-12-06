National Real-Time Monitoring System And Security Needed If Pseudoephedrine Sales Reintroduced To Community Pharmacies

The Government must accompany its decision to reintroduce the sale of pseudoephedrine into community pharmacies with a real-time monitoring system to ensure patient and pharmacy safety, Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand (PSNZ) President Rhiannon Braund said today.

“Australia already has these real-time monitoring systems and New Zealand needs them too for restricted drugs like pseudoephedrine where people may seek supplies from multiple pharmacies.

“We want a system that provides information to doctors and pharmacists about a patient’s history and use of restricted medicines when they are considering prescribing or dispensing this medicine.

“We want patients to be required to undergo a conversation with a pharmacist if they want to access this medicine – the same way in which people must when accessing the emergency contraceptive pill or other restricted medicines.

“People do need education around this medicine and interaction with a pharmacist is a critical time to let people know about the potential addictive nature of pseudoephedrine,” says Professor Braund.

The Society also wants to see the Government provide pharmacies access to similar funding that was made available to dairy owners, liquor stores and petrol stations to deal with ram raids.

“Pharmacies stocking pseudoephedrine could be at increased risk from being the target of break-ins and armed robberies. We want pharmacists to have access to the same crime security measures other businesses have.

“The security measures are about keeping the public and pharmacists safe. Having a monitoring system and security fund in place before pseudoephedrine is made available over the counter should be a priority for the Government.

“The Society is happy to take part in consultation of how this policy will work.”

