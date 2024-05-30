Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Budget 2024: Excellent News On Breast Screening Extension But Patients Still Denied Access To Essential Medicines

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 3:12 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said: “The $31.2 million to gradually extend free breast screening will give older women the best chance of having their breast cancer diagnosed early, so it’s excellent news this election promise is being fulfilled and we’re eager to understand how and when it will be rolled out.

“However, the lack of funding for new cancer drugs leaves some breast cancer patients in an untenable situation while the Government kicks the medicines crisis down the road. The previously-announced $1.77 billion is only enough to continue the availability of existing treatments and doesn’t give access to any new ones.

“There are breast cancer drugs that Pharmac has assessed to be necessary and will fund if it has enough money. Without a substantial increase to Pharmac’s budget, women are still denied access to these essential treatments. This is not a problem that can be put off for another day or another Budget – we need to see urgent investment and transformational change to allow breast cancer patients timely access to the treatments they need.

