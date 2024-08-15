Organic Regenerative Farming Needed, Not GE

Our genetic engineering regulations are robust, protective, and must not be loosened, says the Soil & Health Association of New Zealand.

“We need significant investment in organic, regenerative agriculture, rather than risky genetic technologies in the outdoor environment,” says Soil & Health spokesperson Philippa Jamieson.

Genetic engineering techno-fixes – such as GE ryegrass – are not the solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture.

“It’s already been demonstrated that diverse, mixed species pastures reduce ruminant methane emissions, and are more resilient in the face of climate extremes,” says Philippa Jamieson. “Organic regenerative farming methods are free for all farmers to adopt, and they’re not under any patents.”

“By being GE-free, we’re far from ‘missing out’. Being GE-free gives us a point of difference in the world market.”

“Who is this GE product for? If customers and consumers are told the product is GE, none want it. Not even the rats in the warehouse. It adds no commercial brand value to growers or distributors. GE inclusion is hidden or secret for products to be sellable,” says David McNeill, Soil & Health National Council member.

“We already have an advantage in being an island nation in the South Pacific, and need to be really careful about any uncontrolled releases of GMOs into the outdoors. Our products are attractive to overseas buyers because they’re seen as clean, safe, natural and uncontaminated. Once we release GMOs there’s no containing them. We need to continue to safeguard our environment and our brand,” says Philippa Jamieson.

“Organic regenerative farming and growing practices result in lower greenhouse gas emissions, cleaner waterways, reduced soil erosion, increased biodiversity and more resilient ecosystems.”

Soil & Health urges all political parties not to loosen regulations on GE in Aotearoa New Zealand, and instead to direct energy and funding towards expanding organic farming methods here.

Organic regenerative farming sequesters more carbon in the soil, and uses fewer costly inputs, empowering farmers. We need research centres dedicated to organic, regenerative agriculture and farmer extension programmes to build that knowledge in rural communities.

