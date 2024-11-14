Update On Illness At University Halls

Claire Salter, Public Health Medical Specialist for the National Public Health Service:

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service worked closely with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to investigate the cause of a recent gastroenteritis outbreak among students staying at University Hall in Christchurch.

Following epidemiological, laboratory, and environmental investigations, the cause of the outbreak was found to be contamination of a chicken dish due to inappropriate food preparation processes.

Laboratory testing of the faecal samples provided by some of the unwell students identified Clostridium perfringens.

Clostridium perfringens is a type of bacteria that makes people ill by producing a toxin. The illness usually follows consumption of food that has been kept at unsafe temperatures for too long.

Epidemiological analysis of survey responses from students found that eating the shredded chicken dish was the biggest predictor of illness. The symptoms reported also fit the profile of the illness caused by Clostridium perfringens.

As always with these kinds of investigations it’s important to ensure that risk is being properly managed and to prevent it happening again. Food safety officers have fully inspected the kitchen, and corrective actions have been taken.

