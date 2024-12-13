Another 300 Health Roles Face The Axe

The already stretched health service will be put under more pressure by proposals to axe approximately another 300 roles announced by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand today.

The proposals announced today follow the releases of proposals on 27 November to axe 1500 roles as Te Whatu Ora is forced to meet the Government’s demand for funding cuts for vital services.

Three of the four proposals today cover approximately 200 roles (including vacant roles) in the new Planning, Funding & Outcomes business unit (PFO).

The PFO teams are responsible for redesigning service delivery nationally, managing contracts and procurement, developing critical relationships with stakeholders, forming and participating in advisory groups, and monitoring risks.

"The planning and funding work of the PFO covers healthcare for New Zealanders from conception to a dignified death and everything in between," says Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Health Lead Ashok Shankar.

The fourth proposal is to axe 92 roles (including 46 vacancies) from the Procurement Supply Chain and Health Technology Management business unit.

"The latest proposed changes will have an impact on the front line and on the delivery of health care to all New Zealanders," Shankar says.

"Community and mental health services, and research, clinical trials, population health, whānau voice and innovation are impacted the most by the proposed cuts.

"People who will bear the brunt of these cuts include mothers and babies, those impacted by family violence, rural communities, the rainbow community, refugees and migrants, Māori, young people and patients in palliative care.

"These proposed changes are about money, rather than doing what is right for the health and wellbeing of Aotearoa. These senseless cuts need to stop," Shankar says.

Cynical timing will increase pressure on staff

"As well as having a significant impact on the health care of New Zealanders releasing these proposed changes one week out from when many workers will be taking leave over Christmas will cause considerable concern and uncertainty for staff," Shankar says.

The cynical timing of the announcement will also reduce the effectiveness of the consultation process.

"Some workers are currently on annual leave, which has been encouraged by their employer. The timing of the release reduces their ability to give feedback on the change documents in a timely manner.

"We are writing to Te Whatu Ora today to challenge the timing of the release of proposals.

"Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand has not consulted with the union before releasing the change documents.

"Te Whatu Ora have continuously delayed the release of these change proposals. We have not been consulted on this process, except for being given an early ‘heads up that it’s coming," Shankar says.

The changes by the numbers:

(Some figures include vacant roles many of which have been left unfilled by the freeze on hiring)

Planning, Funding & Outcomes (PFO) Community and Mental Health Services; and Funding and Investment teams

Reduction of approximately 57 FTEs, including approximately 49 from community and mental health services.

Programmes impacted:

o Living Well: partnering with Primary and Community providers to reimagine systems of care across General Practice, Pharmacy, Telehealth, Ambulance, Laboratory and Radiology, planned/unplanned care, assisted dying and abortion

o Ageing Well: partnering with Aged Residential Care and Home and Community Support providers to reimagine service and funding models for the health of older people.

o Mentally Well: responsible for leading, designing and implementing system and service solutions across Mental Health and Addictions services, working in partnership with Hospital and Specialist Services.

Planning, Funding and Outcomes (PFO) Former service improvement and innovation (SI&I) functions, Te Whatu Ora Improve; Evidence, research and clinical trials; Operations, Population Health Gain; consumer engagement whanau voice; and former office of the chief executive (OEC) function; strategic planning.

Reduction of approximately 138 FTEs

Areas of impact include, community paediatrician, clinical leads, public health physicians.

Planning Funding and Outcomes (PFO) Data and Analytics

Reduction of approximately 9

Areas of impact include payroll and auditing.

Procurement Supply Chain and Health Technology Management

Reduction of approximately 92 FTEs (including 46 vacancies)

Areas impacted include: laboratories, surgical services, clinical services, diagnostics, transport and logistics, linen, laundry, food, security, quality assurance, medicine and intervention, oncology IVs, bloods, vaccines, imaging, clinical equipment and consumables and medicines

