PlunketLine – Here For Parents 24/7 – Especially At Christmas

The house is full of guests, the BBQ is firing – and one of your children is feeling unwell. Who do you call? PlunketLine!

“Christmas is a time to relax with family and friends but if your tamariki are unwell, it can be stressful,’’ says PlunketLine Clinical Lead, Linda Wallace.

That’s why PlunketLine, the free telehealth advice service for parents and caregivers of tamariki under five, is available 24/7 over the Christmas period.

Anyone can call Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s nationwide, free 24/7 helpline 0800 933 922 – even on Christmas Day.

“We are here for you! I know as a mum it is so reassuring to be able to call a nurse and talk through any child-related concerns – even in the middle of the night,” Linda says.

“We are here to listen and support whānau with any questions or concerns about pēpi or tamariki and we can advise when they should see a GP or go to hospital too.

“Wherever you go in Aotearoa New Zealand, PlunketLine is there to support you. You don’t need to be enrolled with Whānau Āwhina Plunket to call PlunketLine, just pick up the phone, calls are free even from your mobile,” she says.

Linda is a mum of four herself, and her top tips for the festive season are:

“If you’re heading away from home, make sure you have a correctly fitted car seat and a plan for where pēpi will sleep when you get there.

“We are in the middle of a whooping cough epidemic, and this can make young pēpi really unwell. It’s the last thing anyone wants at Christmas. Please ensure they are vaccinated, or get vaccinated yourself if you are pregnant. There’s lots of information and advice about whooping cough on the Whānau Āwhina Plunket website.’’

This year, PlunketLine celebrated 30 years of 24/7 support for parents and caregivers. The service has received 2.5 million calls since it began in 1994, that’s around 300 calls a day.

Call PlunketLine on 0800 933 922 for 24/7 advice and information on parenting issues and your child’s health and wellbeing or to book a one-on-one video consult for breastfeeding or sleep support.

In case of emergency, head straight to hospital or call 111 for urgent medical help.

About Whānau Āwhina Plunket

We’re a national charity, here to support whānau, pēpi and tamariki to have the best possible start in life – their health and wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do.

We see three-quarters of all new babies across Aotearoa New Zealand, including nearly six out of 10 Māori pēpi, and provide care until they turn five.

Our nurses provide clinical assessments, and along with Kaiāwhina and Community Karitāne, support whānau and families, through home and clinic visits, as well as PlunketLine 0800 933 922, a free 24/7 telephone advice service for parents.

