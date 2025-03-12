Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZVA Celebrates Welcome Additional Support From Veterinary Nurses

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 9:44 am
Press Release: NZ Veterinary Association

Yesterday’s Government announcement that will allow approved veterinary nurses to perform dental procedures on cats and dogs has been heralded as a big win for the veterinary sector.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) has long advocated that, where appropriate, the skills of veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians should be used to help reduce the high workload and demand on vet teams.

NZVA Companion Animal Veterinarians Branch Immediate Past President Natalie Lloyd said it was great to hear vet nurses would once again be able to perform subgingival (below the gum line) procedures on cats and dogs that are under general anaesthesia.

"Up until 2021, vet nurses were performing this work very competently and it was relieving pressure in clinics, but then a decision was made that the responsibility would come under the care of veterinarians," she said.

"Since then, our advocacy in this area has been tireless. The change will free up veterinarians’ time for more pressing duties; allow veterinary clinics to perform more dental procedures; and see the return of skilled vet nurses to doing routine dental procedures. I’ve heard many vets and vet nurses are very happy to see this outcome."

The new regulation will allow approved non-veterinarians to carry out subgingival dental procedures, such as tartar removal and teeth polishing, on cats and dogs using general anaesthesia, as authorised by a vet. It will come into effect on 10 April.

The NZVA plans to work with the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA) to see what support it can provide vet nurses as they adjust to working back in this role.

