Modern emergency care for Queenstown area

Hon Dr David Clark

Minister of Health

15 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT





New, modern emergency department and outpatient facilities at Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital mean better emergency care for the growing tourist mecca’s visitors and locals, says Health Minister David Clark.

Today Dr Clark today officially opened the hospital’s redeveloped Emergency Department and Outpatient facilities.

The new facilities include:

· An extended Emergency Department with two more beds (nine in total)

· two resuscitation bays

· a plaster bay

· a decontamination area and isolation room for potentially contagious patients

· triage and consultation areas

· a medical students' training room



“These new facilities will help Southern District Health Board meet the region’s growing demand for ED services,” David Clark said.

“This hospital is situated in one of the most beautiful places in the world. This does come with challenges. Booming tourism and population growth have put significant extra pressures on the district’s health services, particularly on emergency care.

“In response, Southern DHB has invested $9.3m and considerable work in this project, while the local community has shown tremendous spirit in raising funds for a new state of the art CT scanner.

“This redevelopment means Lakes District Hospital has an ED that’s fit for purpose and well placed to keep pace with this special part of New Zealand,” David Clark said.

