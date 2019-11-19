Mental Health Commission Back on Track
Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 8:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Jenny Marcroft
Spokesperson for Health
19 November
2019
MENTAL HEALTH COMMISSON BACK ON TRACK
New Zealand
First welcomes the passage of the Mental Health and
Wellbeing Commission Bill through its first reading in
Parliament.
“Today’s progress takes serious action on
the mental health and addiction crisis the country is
facing,” says New Zealand First Health Spokesperson Jenny
Marcroft.
“The re-establishment of the Commission will
deliver a major Coalition agreement between New Zealand
First and Labour.
“We know that mental health and
addiction issues are devastating our families and
communities and the Mental Health Commission will be crucial
to transforming support services for all New
Zealanders.
“Addressing our country’s mental health
crisis is one of our key priorities in Government.
“We
are proud to be driving the return of the Mental Health
Commission which will help improve outcomes and equity of
wellbeing of all,” says Ms
Marcroft.
