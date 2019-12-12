NZ congratulates PNG on referendum
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of
Foreign Affairs
12 December 2019 PĀNUI
PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT
NZ congratulates PNG and
Autonomous Bougainville Government on referendum
Foreign
Minister Winston Peters has congratulated the Government of
Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government
for completing a well-conducted referendum on the future
political status of Bougainville.
“New Zealand supported
the referendum process by providing technical advice through
the New Zealand Electoral Commission and leading a Regional
Police Support Mission that saw Australian, Fijian, Solomon
Island, Vanuatu and New Zealand Police Officers on the
ground in Bougainville,” Mr Peters said.
New Zealand’s
observer mission was led by Member of Parliament Mr Darroch
Ball.
“New Zealand will continue to support the
Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous
Bougainville Government as they conduct consultations about
the future political status of Bougainville following the
referendum, in line with the 2001 Bougainville Peace
Agreement.”
ENDS
