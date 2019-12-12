NZ congratulates PNG on referendum

“New Zealand will continue to support the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government as they conduct consultations about the future political status of Bougainville following the referendum, in line with the 2001 Bougainville Peace Agreement.”

“New Zealand supported the referendum process by providing technical advice through the New Zealand Electoral Commission and leading a Regional Police Support Mission that saw Australian, Fijian, Solomon Island, Vanuatu and New Zealand Police Officers on the ground in Bougainville,” Mr Peters said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has congratulated the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government for completing a well-conducted referendum on the future political status of Bougainville.

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>



Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption

Police Update: Two Further Fatalities

Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital.



Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn.