Progress on Fixing the Flyer
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
12 December 2019
Progress on
Fixing the Flyer
MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop
is pleased by today’s news from Regional Council Chair
Daran Ponter that the Council is working with the Airport to
get the Airport Flyer service back on the real-time
information boards and using Snapper again.
“Under
questioning today at Parliament’s Transport Committee, Mr
Ponter confirmed that the Regional Council’s preference
was for the Flyer to accept Snapper, and appear on
Metlink’s real time information boards so people know when
the bus is coming.
“He confirmed that the Council is
talking to the Airport about making that a condition of the
tender when the Airport goes out to the market next year
(the current Flyer contract, held by NZ Bus, expires mid
next year).
“This is great news for the Hutt. Hundreds
of people have signed my petition to “Fix the Flyer”,
calling for exactly what the Regional Council is talking to
the airport about. The Flyer is a great service for the Hutt
but it has degraded in the past year because people don’t
know when the bus is coming, they can’t swipe their
snapper card when they get on the bus, and the service
reliability has declined.”
“I’ll now be talking to
the airport about making sure they make this a condition of
the tender next year.”
“This is good progress on
fixing the
flyer!”
