One year on and no progress from Government

Monday, 13 January 2020, 3:02 pm
A year after my Bill to protect victims of legally insane offenders was put into the Ballot and nine months after it was drawn, still there’s been no progress, Taupō MP Louise Upston says.

“The Government indicated it supported the changes in my Bill and already had work underway, but there has been no sign of progress.

“Victims should be at the heart of our justice system. That’s why I’m pushing for this Bill, which will rename the verdict of ‘not guilty on account of insanity’, to acknowledge that insane offenders have committed criminal acts.

“It will also ensure that victims of legally insane offenders will be notified if the offender is released from a secure health care facility into the community. Having worked closely with Graeme Moyle and other victims’ advocates, I know this is what victims and their families want.

“National is committed to strengthening the rights of victims. In our Law and Order Discussion Document, we’ve proposed changing the Victim Notification Register from opt in to opt out, to ensure it’s easier for victims of crime and their families to be kept informed about offenders.

“The proposals in my Bill will improve victims’ rights and ensure that victims of insane offenders are treated the same as other victims. If the Government was serious about victims of crime they would adopt my Bill and make it law.”

