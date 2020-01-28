Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Yet another violent gang incident

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Another gang shooting just days after a child was nearly shot by a gang member shows just how bad New Zealand’s gang problem is, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Today a house in suburban Tauranga recently tenanted by a gang was shot at a number of times. Media reports it is gang related and stems from a serious assault that occurred in the weekend.

“How many gang related incidents is it going to take until the Government changes its weak on crime attitude and starts showing leadership?

“This is just another example of the violence surrounding gangs. There was a stabbing in The Strand in Tauranga recently as well, and today we had reports of children as young as five wearing gang patches.

“New Zealand needs a concrete plan to disrupt gangs. This Government has created a permissive environment due to it’s soft on crime policies.

“National’s policies would crack down on gangs. Our taskforce modelled on ‘Strike Force Raptor’ will be solely dedicated to harassing and interrupting gang activity every single day. We would ban gang insignia and patches in public places too.

“We’ve also tried to get the Government to pick up our Firearms Prohibition Orders which would give Police more powers to search and take firearms off gang members.

“This shooting happened in the community and it’s lucky no one was hurt. New Zealanders shouldn’t have to worry about violence occurring in their streets.

“National’s tough on crime policies alongside our social investment approach will see a Government led by us focusing on stopping gangs peddling misery in our communities.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 