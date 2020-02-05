Parliament

Economy creating more beneficiaries than jobs

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The latest labour market statistics confirm the Government’s economic mismanagement is making life tougher, with the number of people on the Jobseeker Benefit increasing faster than those finding work, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Latest figures show the increase in people on the Jobseeker Benefit outstripped the number of people who found work by more than 500 in the last three months of 2019.

“It’s puzzling that the number of people searching for work is rising so rapidly. New Zealanders should be doing a lot better than they are right now.

“This is yet another sign of a slowing economy. We should have more people joining the morning commute to work each day rather than more people joining the dole queue.

“The stats also show that rising rents, which are a direct result of the Government’s poor housing policies, are hitting beneficiaries and lowest-spending households the most.

“Rents have jumped about $50 a week under this Government, and are rising at the fastest pace in more than a decade, because the extra financial burdens placed on landlords has seen them either pass costs on to tenants or flee the market, reducing housing supply.

“New Zealanders can’t afford this Government, which has also piled on petrol taxes and made thoughtless decisions like the oil and gas ban that flow through to higher electricity bills.

“Only National will reduce the cost living for Kiwi families and leave more money in their back pockets.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


