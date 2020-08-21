Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

RSE Scheme Rotten

Friday, 21 August 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s RSE (Recognised Season Employer) scheme is wrongheaded and ineffective and in need of a major overhaul, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I have repeatedly raised concerns with the Government, in particular former Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway for past two years.

“These concerns are highlighted today in an investigative piece by Newsroom which says the scheme is being run ‘like Cuba.’

“The Government should be focused on the welfare of RSE workers rather than the number of them. It should remove the cap on the number of RSE workers.

“I first wrote to Iain Lees-Galloway about this scheme on July 27, 2018 on behalf of a constituent who was having trouble with the scheme. Over the past two years I have had considerable correspondence with the Minister and MBIE, arguing that the scheme is rotten.

“The RSE scheme’s fundamental flaw is the cap on the number of workers allowed. I have advocated on behalf of my constituent who cannot get enough ‘quota’ (the right to employ a given number of RSE workers) under the scheme to employ people to make her business work. The allocation of quota is never published, we don’t know who gets it, and in the murkiness is an invitation to corruption.

“Today’s reporting shows abuse of the scheme that I believe was inevitable. A few people have too much power to allocate limited quota and, as a result, those who would abuse the power seize it in the murkiness of the scheme.

“It now appears that there has been murkiness between Immigration New Zealand staff and operators who have benefited from being given quota under the scheme. If the Government creates a limited number of licenses to do something, it is only a matter of time before those licenses become valuable and people fight over them in malicious ways.

“It is only a matter of time before bad people colonise a scheme such as the RSE scheme, with its lack of transparency and valuable Government licenses. The solution is to open it up.

“The Government should be focused on ensuring the RSE scheme is run safely without worker abuse, rather than on capping the numbers of workers for political purposes. Capping the numbers does not increase the number of jobs for New Zealanders, it actually kills Kiwi jobs, as I argued in the House in April:

“I just say to the Minister—he says he wants to cap the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme (RSE) because it is going to somehow force employers to employ more Kiwis. Well, to an extent that happens, but in my understanding of the horticultural industry, actually the cap on the RSE means they just don't plant as much so they don't sell as much.

“The new Minister must now remove the cap on RSE workers, like Australia’s scheme, and start focusing on worker welfare.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke

Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.

Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.

They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 