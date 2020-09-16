A Modern Health Service That Delivers For Everyone

A National Government will deliver a health service that is modern, high-quality, evidence-based and available to all, regardless of who you are or where you live, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

National will:

· Increase funding to PHARMAC and create a rare disorder fund worth $20 million over four years and a dedicated cancer drug fund worth $200 million over four years

· Institute an elective surgery commitment that means ever Kiwi that needs elective surgery will have it done within four months of the decision to treat

· Fully fund a primary care social worker-type navigator for every General Practice to increase frontline health services

· Restore and update National Health Targets

· Start a request for proposal process to establish a third graduate entry medical school focused on retaining General Practitioners in rural areas

· Better protect New Zealanders from Covid-19 with a dedicated Border Protection Agency

· Increase funding for the number of cochlear implants from 40 to 100

· Improve cancer management with a new cancer agency, accelerated bowel screening, local radiotherapy units and faster cancer treatment targets

· Require DHBs to annually construct and report against a Māori health strategy to help address inequities

National’s new health initiatives have been costed at $800 million over four years.

“These are just some of the changes National will deliver,” Dr Reti says.

“Even before Covid-19’s emergence we were seeing cracks in our health system. Access to quality healthcare has slid backwards under Labour. Waiting times are increasing and the number of elective surgeries has decreased. Every single health target has gotten worse over their term and Kiwis are missing out on the care they deserve.

“National is focused on ensuring more New Zealanders have access to world-class healthcare regardless of income, background or postcode.

“These are practical solutions that will have a tangible impact on New Zealander’s lives for generations to come.

“We’re committed to ensuring our public health system is delivering for you, your children and your whānau.”

National’s Mental Health policy will be released in coming days.

More information on National’s Health policy is attached

