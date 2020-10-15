Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Pacific Trade And Development Agreement A Reality

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister For Trade And Export Growth

Pacific regional trade and development agreement PACER Plus will enter into force in 60 days now that the required eight countries have ratified it.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker welcomed the announcement that the Cook Islands is the eighth nation to ratify this landmark agreement.

“The agreement represents a deepening of New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific and reflects our enduring commitment to the region.

“It recognises the unique challenges that some of our Pacific partners face in international trade caused by their relative size, distance from markets and high cost structures.”

Australia, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and New Zealand have now ratified.

The remaining signatories that are yet to ratify are Nauru, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

“PACER Plus will make trade easier for signatories to the agreement, which will grow jobs, boost sustainable economic growth and contribute to a safer and more prosperous Pacific,” David Parker said.

“It will also provide greater certainty for New Zealand businesses trading with the Pacific.

“The fact that four of our Pacific partners completed their ratification in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the value they also see in this agreement.

“PACER Plus is a further demonstration of our region’s commitment to open, rules-based trade that is crucial to help the region and the world recover from the economic impact of the pandemic,” David Parker said.

A key part of the agreement is a commitment to help better position Pacific countries to engage in international trade.

“The Development and Economic Cooperation package built into the agreement is designed to build the necessary resources and capability,” David Parker said.

New Zealand commits to ensuring that 20 per cent of Overseas Development Aid (ODA) through the New Zealand Aid programme is allocated to Aid for Trade activities. New trade-related development opportunities will be developed in partnership with Pacific countries.

Notes to editors:

· PACER Plus enters into force 60 days after the date on which the eighth country notifies the Depositary (Tonga) of their ratification.

· The Development and Economic Cooperation package will be jointly funded by New Zealand and Australia to a total AUD $25.5m over five years. New Zealand’s contribution is NZD $7m.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 