Arrests Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Palmerston North

Inspector Ashley Gurney, Palmerston North Area Prevention Manager:

Two people have been arrested after failing to stop for Police on Pioneer Highway, Palmerston North.

At around 2:30pm Police sighted a person of interest travelling on Pioneer Highway and signalled for the vehicle to stop, the driver continued.

A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was followed to West Street, at which point Police turned off sirens and lights.

Police continued following from a distance to Pitt Street where the vehicle struck a pedestrian around 2:42pm. A Police unit stopped and attended to the person, and remaining units followed to Tremaine Avenue. Luckily the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

Spikes were successfully deployed on Seddon Street/Tremaine Avenue shortly after and the vehicle came to a stop on Amberley Avenue where one person was taken into custody.

With the assistance of a Police Dog Unit the other occupant was tracked to a nearby Clarke Avenue address and arrested.

Charges are being considered for a 21-year-old man who was sought for his arrest, and the 21-year-old male driver.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable, and high risk to everyone involved.

Drivers who choose not to pull over for Police when instructed put themselves, Police staff, and the public at risk, as this incident demonstrates.

Police do everything in our power to reduce harm to members of the public, including in fleeing driver incidents. Fortunately there were no serious injuries sustained from this incident.

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious or unlawful activity to contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if its after the fact.

