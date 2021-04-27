Greens The Biggest Barrier To Better Housing

“If Greens co-leader Marama Davidson wants to know why people are in emergency housing she should hold up a mirror,” says ACT’s Social Development spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“Marama Davidson’s comments about emergency housing being ‘inhumane’ show just how naive she really is.

“Davidson might not realise this but she is a Government Minister and her party just had three years in Government. Government is where you’re meant to find solutions.

“Not only that, the Greens have been the biggest roadblock to building more houses. The Greens blocked every attempt at meaningful reform the RMA.

“That’s before we get to their own policies which would harm the very people they claim to want to help. A capital gains tax and a warrant of fitness for rental properties would both increase costs which would make rents more expensive, punishing the very people the Greens claim to want to help.

“ACT’s strategy for housing and infrastructure, Build like the Boomers, offers real solutions to New Zealand’s building woes. This would ultimately lead to better and more affordable housing for our most vulnerable.”

