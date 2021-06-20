Parliament

Government Support For South Auckland Community Hit By Tornado

Sunday, 20 June 2021, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi
Acting Minister for Emergency Management
Minita Taupua Rākau Whakamarumaru

The Government is contributing $100,000 to a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Auckland communities impacted by the Papatoetoe tornado, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi says.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one, and to those who have been injured. I know this been a distressing weekend for people in Auckland, with many lives disrupted, and many homes and businesses damaged.” Kris Faafoi said.

“While it’s too early to know the full cost of the damage, this initial contribution will help those communities start to get back on their feet.

“We will stay in contact with Auckland Council, which is contributing a similar amount to the fund, to see what further assistance may be needed as site assessments are completed in the coming days.”

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are well-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae. The funds will be provided to the Auckland City Council Mayoral Relief Fund to be disbursed across the region.

“This funding is in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development.

Auckland Emergency Management has set up a Welfare Centre at the Otara Pool and Leisure Centre People who need assistance but are unable to get to the centre can call Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.

“I’d like to recognise the extraordinary efforts of emergency management staff, first responders, volunteers, businesses, community leaders and residents who have also provided support.

“There is still a recovery effort ahead for this impacted community. They should know the Government will be standing alongside them,” Kris Faafoi said.

© Scoop Media

