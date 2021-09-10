Resurgence payment should be weekly
Friday, 10 September 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Government’s resurgence payment announcement
will barely touch the sides for most businesses and more
needs to be done,” says ACT’s Small Business
spokesperson Chris Baillie.
“ACT is calling for the
Resurgence Payments to be weekly under Level 4, Level 3 and
for hospitality under Level 2.
“This morning I have
taken part in an unofficial Epidemic Response Committee run,
by the ACT Party, focussing on the impacts on the
hospitality industry.
“The stories are devasting.
Business owners are taking a hammering, they’re doing all
they can to keep paying their staff but are taking a massive
hit themselves.
“One business owner told us that
he’s amassed $200,000 in debt in the past few weeks.
Others talked of the personal toll this has taken on them
and the stress of being unable to pay their bills or get a
full night’s sleep.
“The Government just doesn’t
seem to understand the pressure these businesses are under
through absolutely no fault of their own.
“What the
Government has announced today is a start – but it won’t
be nearly enough for most businesses who still have outgoing
costs like rent, rates and insurance.
"There is much
further to go if the Government wants to save
livelihoods.”
