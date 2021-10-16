Statement From The Prime Minister On Super Saturday

“The team of 5 million have turned out in record numbers to protect whānau and loved ones. Super Saturday has exceeded expectations and has ensured as a country we are more protected from COVID-19,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The passion and energy shown across the country reminds of just how hard everyone is working to keep each other safe. Just as we stayed home last year to save lives now we are getting vaccinated to protect the team of 5 million.

“Keeping up this momentum over the coming weeks means we could become among the most vaccinated countries in the world, ensuring we are protected from the virus and can get back to the things we love,” Jacinda Ardern said.

