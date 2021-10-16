Statement From The Prime Minister On Super Saturday
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
“The team of 5 million have turned out in record
numbers to protect whānau and loved ones. Super Saturday
has exceeded expectations and has ensured as a country we
are more protected from COVID-19,” Jacinda Ardern
said.
“The passion and energy shown across the
country reminds of just how hard everyone is working to keep
each other safe. Just as we stayed home last year to save
lives now we are getting vaccinated to protect the team of 5
million.
“Keeping up this momentum over the coming
weeks means we could become among the most vaccinated
countries in the world, ensuring we are protected from the
virus and can get back to the things we love,” Jacinda
Ardern
said.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi
Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing
Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>
ALSO: