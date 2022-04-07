Poto Williams All At Sea In Her Portfolios

Just a day after admitting she wasn’t across a major issue in her Police portfolio, Poto Williams has told Parliament she is also not across her Associate Housing portfolio, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop and Police Spokesperson Mark Mitchell say.

“It is appalling that the Minister simply could not answer the question when asked how many Kiwi kids are growing up in emergency housing.

“It’s not good enough for Poto Williams to say that emergency housing is part of another delegation and try to duck responsibility.

“On her watch there are 4500 families with kids in emergency housing on the public housing register.

“There has been an increase of more than 20,000 people languishing on the social housing waitlist since Labour came into Government.

“This is a stunning indictment of a Government that once claimed it had all the answers to New Zealand’s housing issues.

“The Minister was left floundering in Question Time while her colleagues watched the horror show unfold. It was a trainwreck performance from a Minister who has shown time and time again she is not across her portfolios,” Chris Bishop says.

“This comes a day after she told media she was not across the detail on the blowout of police response times in her Police portfolio, showing her to be an incompetent Minister that is all at sea in her portfolios,” Mark Mitchell says.

“When asked today if there was a link between increasing gang violence and the blowout in police response times, she was unable to answer and instead incredulously asked if I had any research for her.

“Question Time is about the Opposition asking questions of the Government on behalf of the public, not Ministers asking questions of the Opposition because they don’t have the answers themselves.

“Kiwis deserve better,” Mark Mitchell says.

