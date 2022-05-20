Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023

Friday, 20 May 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election.

“I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward at the 2023 election, giving the party ample time to select an excellent candidate to stand in the Waitaki electorate,” Ms Dean says.

“Waitaki is one of the largest electorates in New Zealand covering Central Otago, the Mackenzie District, Waitaki and parts of South Canterbury. It’s a vast electorate and I have loved representing every inch of it.

“The reality is that I’ve spent the past 25 years in public service – first in local government and then as a Member of Parliament. It’s a long time by anyone’s standards so now feels like the right time to signal my intention to move on.

“I feel proud of the contribution I’ve been able to make over my 17 years as an MP in the Government of the Rt Hon Sir John Key, as Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister under Rt Hon Sir Bill English, and more latterly in Opposition as National’s spokesperson for Conservation, alongside my role as Assistant Speaker.

“National is in a fantastic position and I will do everything I can in the next 18 months to support Christopher Luxon, Nicola Willis and my Caucus colleagues to ensure National wins the 2023 election.

“New Zealand needs National to win the next election and I firmly believe that Christopher Luxon will make an excellent Prime Minister.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 