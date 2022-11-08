Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prisoner Rehabilitation Falling By The Wayside

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour wants to have less people in New Zealand prisons, but according to inmates’ literacy and numeracy enrolment numbers, they don’t seem to care about equipping them for the outside world,” says ACT’s Corrections spokesperson Toni Severin.

“Written Parliamentary Questions (WPQs) answered by Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis state that of the 7,964 prisoners managed by Corrections, only 87 males and 12 females are enrolled in literacy programmes. Numeracy levels are even lower with only 53 male and 8 female prisoners enrolled.

“His responses also showed that Corrections were unaware of the literacy competency of 2111 prisoners, and the numeracy competency of 2129 prisoners.

“When I asked Kelvin Davis in Parliament whether this was acceptable, he seemed to forget that he actually answered these WPQs, saying “The Member wrote a Written Parliamentary Question and Corrections answered it.” This raises the question, does the Minister even read his responses before he signs them off? And how can he have no opinion on the numbers?

“He also used the classic Labour Minister response of blaming COVID.

“Prisoners face many barriers to gaining employment post-release. While in prison, they have time on their hands and they should be required to use it. This will enable them to have a better life on release and makes it less likely they’ll reoffend.

“My Member’s Bill, which is in the Ballot, would stop any prisoner being eligible for parole if they had not completed a programme set in a mandated management plan under the Corrections Act.

“It would apply to every prisoner with a sentence over two months in prison to undertake such a programme and could even speed up release in some circumstances.

“The Bill allows an offender’s next parole hearing to be brought forward if the prison manager considers that the relevant rehabilitative programme has been completed earlier than the specified date.

“A rehabilitative programme is defined as a programme designed to reduce reoffending and includes any medical, psychological, social, therapeutic, cultural, educational, employment-related, rehabilitative or integrative programme.

“This is a constructive change to the law that would improve the lives of offenders and the wider public by lessening the chances of recidivism. Labour should adopt my bill to help these prisoners prepare for reintegration into society.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>



Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 