Have Your Say On The Local Government Official Information And Meetings Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Amendment Bill.

This bill seeks to provide clarity and certainty for local authorities on provisions of the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987.

This bill would make changes to the natural hazard information provided in land information memoranda (LIMs), including introducing:

· clearer requirements to provide natural hazard information in a LIM (including the impacts of climate change):

· a statutory responsibility for regional councils to provide natural hazard information (including about the impacts of climate change) and support to territorial authorities:

· a specific purpose for providing natural hazard information:

· provisions to develop regulations for providing natural hazard information in LIMs:

· limitation of legal liability for local authorities when disclosing natural hazard information in good faith.

The bill also aims to align withholding and certification processes with the Official Information Act 1982, relating to information that would be likely to prejudice the security or defence of New Zealand or the international relations of the Government of New Zealand.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday 3 February 2023.

