Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Is Nash A One-off, Or Is This Just Labour’s Standard?

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New acting Police Minister Megan Woods has an immediate task of confirming whether Stuart Nash’s indiscretion was a one-off, or whether other Labour Ministers have tried to interfere in Police matters,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“Woods needs to ask the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to confirm whether any other Ministers have called him or other personnel to comment on police matters, or if Nash has done it on any other occasions?

“Coster needs to clear this up quickly. Nash breached s16 of the Policing Act (2008), which states “The Commissioner is not responsible to, and must act independently of, any Minister of the Crown (including any person acting on the instruction of a Minister of the Crown).”

“Coster’s initial reaction that Nash was just “venting” is not good enough. Nash broke the law and if any other Minister has done the same then the Commissioner must report it.

“The rules exist to ensure that Police remain totally independent of any political interference, even the slightest perception that politicians are telling them what to do harms the trust Kiwis have with those who are meant to keep them safe.

“The fact that Chris Hipkins is keeping Nash as a Minister of anything shows that Labour don’t see this as the serious offence it really is, which raises the question, has it happened on other occasions?

“I have asked the acting Police Minister Written Parliamentary Questions and submitted OIAs to try and find this information. What would be even better for regaining the public’s trust would be if she and the Police Commissioner came out publicly and confirmed any other incidents, or if Nash really was just a one-off.

“Labour’s Ministers don’t appear to have read the Cabinet manual, so there’s a reasonable chance that other Ministers have broken constitutional conventions while thinking they were “chewing the fat with a mate.”

“This matters. The Cabinet manual is the authoritative guide to what they can and can’t do as a Minister of the Crown. If Ministers can’t be bothered reading it, or even worse choose to ignore it, then they’re not competent enough or don’t have the integrity to be a Minister.

“Chris Hipkins has shown how low his standards are, much lower than John Key’s and David Cunliffe’s back when Maurice Williamson resigned for a lesser offence nine years ago.

“Under his watch a Minister can show complete disregard for the Cabinet manual, boast about it on primetime radio, double down on it and laugh it off, and still remain a Minister.

“Labour needs to show New Zealanders that they don’t accept cowboy Ministers who breach constitutional conventions and damage the public’s trust. That starts with getting rid of Nash altogether, but also ensuring there are no other culprits within the executive. That’s the job Megan Woods needs to do.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 