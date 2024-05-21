Get On Board The Picton Bus

Marlburians are encouraged to get on board a new, extended Picton bus service including Saturdays.

Council has approved the trial of a Saturday bus service for 12 months, funded from existing budgets. There have been a number of enquiries about a Saturday service from the Picton community, particularly to visit the new Marlborough Library and Art Gallery at Te Kahu o Waipuna in Blenheim. The trial will also enable Picton residents to make use of the facilities at Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 and allow Blenheim residents to visit Picton for the day.

Bike-Walk and Public Transport portfolio holder Councillor Jonathan Rosene said there was existing budget to conduct the trial. “We encourage people to get on board and make use of the opportunities it will provide for travel in both directions. This is good for both road safety and the environment.”

The trial is budgeted at $27,500 and will start this Saturday 25 May. It will be assessed after 12 months to consider the volumes compared to the weekday service and the information will be presented to Council to consider.

The Picton bus service officially started in June 2023. Currently there is an average of 390 passengers per week using the service, operated by contractor Ritchies.

For further information go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/busroutes

