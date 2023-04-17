Parliament

NZ Government To Help Make 2023 Pacific Games Disability Inclusive

Monday, 17 April 2023, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· Funding to help make the 2023 Pacific Games more accessible and disability inclusive

· Funding will support the upgrades required to make facilities disability inclusive, and the procurement of sporting equipment

Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs (Pacific Region), Carmel Sepuloni, announced new funding to support Solomon Islands’ hosting of the Pacific Games 2023 while in Honiara, today.

“We share a deep and long-standing partnership across a broad range of areas with Solomon Islands. This support builds on and complements our partnership as Pacific whānau, and will help make the Pacific Games 2023 both accessible and inclusive, including for disabled people,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The Pacific Games 2023 will be the first to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m excited not only for Solomon Islands, but for Pacific sport, that the Pacific Games will take place here, with 5,000 participants from 24 countries competing in 24 sports. What a wonderful celebration this will be of sport and culture,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“I’m pleased that this funding will support Solomon Islands’ ambition to host an inclusive and accessible event for all in our Blue Pacific Continent to enjoy and participate in.

“This funding will support the upgrades required to make the facilities accessible for disabled athletes and spectators, and to acquire sporting equipment,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Pacific Games 2023 is the largest sporting event in Solomon Islands’ history, and will involve athletes from across the Pacific region, including Aotearoa New Zealand. The Pacific Games will run from 19 November to 2 December.

Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to working with Solomon Islands to ensure the inclusion of all people, including those with disabilities, in the Pacific Games.

