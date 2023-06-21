Ngāti Paoa Claims Settlement Bill Passes First Reading

Ngāti Paoa has witnessed the passing of the first reading of the Ngāti Paoa Claims Settlement Bill at Parliament today for their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

“Today is another step forward in the restoration of the relationship between Ngāti Paoa and The Crown based on trust, co-operation and partnership,” Andrew Little said.

“I am pleased this Bill has passed its first reading and I Iook forward to supporting it through the house.”

Ngāti Paoa’s area of interest stretches from Te Aroha to Warkworth, and includes the Hauraki Plains, the Gulf Islands and parts of Mahurangi and Auckland. Ngāti Paoa has approximately 4800 members.

“Ngāti Paoa’s historical grievances include loss of life, language, and devastation caused by war and raupatu, including the bombardment of Pūkorokoro village, as well as the Crown’s promotion of laws and policies that led to Ngāti Paoa being virtually landless,” Andrew Little said.

The redress package includes:

financial and commercial redress of $23.5 million

cultural redress including 12 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to Ngāti Paoa

protocols and relationship agreements with a number of Crown agencies

“This settlement also includes an apology from The Crown to Ngāti Paoa for the Crown’s actions, including those that undermined Ngāti Paoa’s economic, social and cultural development,” Andrew Little said.

“While no settlement can fully compensate Ngāti Paoa for what has been lost, a wide range of redress has been negotiated to provide for the historical and cultural recognition of Ngāti Paoa, and to regrow their economic base.

“I sincerely hope this settlement will support a prosperous future for Ngāti Paoa for many generations to come,” Andrew Little said.

Notes:

The Ngāti Paoa Deed of Settlement is available here.

The Ngāti Paoa Claims Settlement Bill can be found here

Ngāti Paoa is a member of the Pare Hauraki Collective and will also receive collective redress through the Pare Hauraki Collective Redress Deed.

