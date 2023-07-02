Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Failing Home Schooled Children

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Education Minister Jan Tinetti revealed on Q&A this morning that Labour is completely in the dark about the standard of education the thousands of young people being home schooled are receiving, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

"There have been 13,306 applications granted for home schooling since 2017, however the Education Review Office has checked as few as 47.

"It is unbelievable that following the surge in applications during Covid nothing was done to ensure these students are receiving the education they deserve.

"It is one of the central responsibilities of the Government to ensure that every child is getting a quality education that sets them up for success and Labour continues to fall short.

“This in an indictment on a Minister who is clearly not up to the task and our most vulnerable young people are paying the price.

“It was also alarming to hear in the interview just parts of the refreshed NCEA Level 1, which is set to be rolled out next year, have been finalised.

“The roll out of the refreshed NCEA has been such a shambles the country’s largest high school, Rangitoto, has decided to opt out. National and the sector have been calling on Labour to halt the rollout.

“The Minister also conceded that Labour doesn’t know how Year 5 children are doing in maths across the country. New Zealand has plummeted internationally in maths, yet Labour doesn’t know how our kids are doing and how we can support them.

"In every direction, the education system is in crisis and Labour are completely unable to get our kids back on track.

"A National government will ensure every child learns the basics in reading, writing, maths and science to set them up for further education and life. We will also standardise assessment across schools so we can see how children across the country are performing and where more resources are needed.

“Under Labour, New Zealand children are going backwards. National will fix the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and afford the public services New Zealanders deserve.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 