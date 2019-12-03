Cannabis referendum: Legal edibles, age restrictions

Cannabis referendum: Legal edibles, age restrictions and purchasing limits

Looks pretty good.

That’s what Whakamana spokesperson, Cannabis academic and expert Abe Gray, is saying after Justice Minister Andrew Little today released the draft bill for feedback from politicians.

Gray says it is pleasing to see in part 1 of the bill’s purpose, that the government wants to provide access to a legal and quality-controlled supply of cannabis for adults who choose to use cannabis.

“It is good to see the government focusing on the matter of adults making a choice and what is really key to that is being sure that people are making informed decisions,” he says.

Abe can also talk about:

• Providing for limited growing for personal use

• Anyone who breaks the rules will be dealt with proportionately and as a health issue

• The bill clarifies the issue around accessories and broadens opportunities around retailing

• Consumption premises – definition of, which is good.

• The smoking of it – seems to be allowed. Abe is interested in this. He believes vaporising needs to be considered. Smokefree 2025 does not mean no smoking – it restricts advertising etc.

At Whakamana, we are absolutely focused providing correct and true information,” says Abe. “There is so much misinformation out there, we really want people to make informed decisions.”

Abe Gray says there will always be people wanting to bombard the issue with irrelevant in incorrect information it was pleasing to hear the Minister say in late October, that he plans to combat misinformation and manipulation in any campaigns leading up to the cannabis bill.

The plans include a special team within the Ministry of Justice to direct people to information aimed to be as accurate and neutral as possible, and to be on the look-out for any attempts to deliberately mislead the public.

Abe adds that it’s pleasing to see that the draft bill announced today includes a minimum age of 20 to use and purchase cannabis, and that there will be controls to ensure the potency of the products are regulated.

“There’s a growing body of evidence that indicates the health effects of cannabis are related to dose-levels. He recently publicly supported work from Bath University researchers calling for the introduction and prescribing of standard units for cannabis. He says managing dose levels is absolutely key to getting this right in New Zealand.

