Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Extinction Rebellion encouraged as police drop charges

Saturday, 25 January 2020, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion encouraged as police drop charges against first arrestee to be charged.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Just three days prior to his court hearing, the Police have withdrawn their case against Dylan Parker, the first Extinction Rebellion member to be charged in Aotearoa.

Parker was arrested outside of the Rydges Hotel, Latimer Square, Christchurch during a protest to disrupt the New Zealand Gas Forum late October, 2019, following his attempt to hang a banner reading “Gas is not a transition fuel”. Up to 30 activists surrounded the Hotel, using song and dance to convey their message that the Earth is in a climate and ecological emergency. Activists viewed their protest of declaring opposition to the gas and fossil fuel industries as an action in support of communities worldwide who are resisting the role of gas in the future of their societies.

Parker was the only protester arrested at this action. At his first appearance in the Christchurch District Court in early November 2019, Parker reiterated to the media that “the Christchurch City Council and [Environment Canterbury] have both declared a climate emergency. Fossil fuel forums like the forum on Thursday are in a direct opposition to that declaration”. Although Parker was surprised that he was singled out to be arrested, he continues to stand by his actions today.

An Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi spokesperson, Racquel Wilson, says “It is great for Dylan that charges have been dropped against him. It is also encouraging for the movement as this reflects a global trend that increasingly courts are ruling that climate crisis is a reasonable cause for civil disobedience. Here in Aotearoa we have a responsibility to stand up in solidarity with those around the world who do not share the civil liberties that we enjoy. Across the world the lives of environmental defenders are threatened as they work to protect their homes and livelihoods against corporate greed. We will not stop disrupting until the threat of Climate Change and Ecological Emergency is taken seriously and acted upon.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Extinction Rebellion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 