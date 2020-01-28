Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Key dates for 2020 election

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the election date, the Electoral Commission has confirmed the timetable for the 2020 General Election.

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September 2020. Referendums will also be held on cannabis and end of life choice. The key dates for the election and referendums are:

Tuesday 28 January Prime Minister announces dates for 2020 General Election
Friday 19 JuneRegulated period for election advertising expenses begins
Monday 6 July Launch of Electoral Commission enrolment update campaign
Wednesday 12 August Dissolution of Parliament
Sunday 16 August Writ Day - the Governor General issues formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold the election
Wednesday 2 September Overseas voting starts
Monday 7 September Advance voting starts
Friday 18 September Advance voting ends
Friday 18 September midnightRegulated period ends. All election and referendum advertising must end. Signs must be taken down by midnight.
Saturday 19 September Election day. Voting places open from 9.00am to 7.00pm
Election night. Preliminary election results released progressively from 7.00pm on www.electionresults.govt.nz
Referendum votes will not be counted on election night
Friday 2 October Preliminary referendum results will be released
Friday 9 October Official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums declared
Thursday 15 OctoberLast day for the return of the writ

The timetable for the election is determined in accordance with the Electoral Act 1993 and these dates are based on proposed amendments in the Electoral Amendment Bill being in place before the election.

