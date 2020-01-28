Key dates for 2020 election

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the election date, the Electoral Commission has confirmed the timetable for the 2020 General Election.

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September 2020. Referendums will also be held on cannabis and end of life choice. The key dates for the election and referendums are:



Tuesday 28 January Prime Minister announces dates for 2020 General Election Friday 19 June Regulated period for election advertising expenses begins Monday 6 July Launch of Electoral Commission enrolment update campaign Wednesday 12 August Dissolution of Parliament Sunday 16 August Writ Day - the Governor General issues formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold the election Wednesday 2 September Overseas voting starts Monday 7 September Advance voting starts Friday 18 September Advance voting ends Friday 18 September midnight Regulated period ends. All election and referendum advertising must end. Signs must be taken down by midnight. Saturday 19 September Election day. Voting places open from 9.00am to 7.00pm

Election night. Preliminary election results released progressively from 7.00pm on www.electionresults.govt.nz

Referendum votes will not be counted on election night Friday 2 October Preliminary referendum results will be released Friday 9 October Official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums declared Thursday 15 October Last day for the return of the writ

The timetable for the election is determined in accordance with the Electoral Act 1993 and these dates are based on proposed amendments in the Electoral Amendment Bill being in place before the election.



