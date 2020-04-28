Alert Level Change Marks New Approach For Whānau Ora Response

The transition to Alert Level 3 has allowed for the positioning of a more transformative approach for whānau supported by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

“It is appropriate as we transition to level three, to continue to support whānau to create their own plans for the pathways ahead," said Chief Executive, Helen Leahy. "Whānau Ora recognises that transformative change is always more enduring when whānau themselves, own the solutions and focus on the outcomes that will be most positive for whānau as a whole.”

“Manaaki20 drew on kaupapa Māori as a prescription for optimism; tūpuna-driven values that enable us to have confidence in designing a future focused on wellbeing for all.

“Crisis situations for whānau will still be attended to but through a different route in terms of direct referral to the Whānau Ora Navigator network. Navigators will walk alongside whānau to start creating new options for the way ahead,” said Leahy.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu will be maintaining its strong platform in social media engagement through our website, its call centre (0508-4-manaaki) and Facebook presence (Manaaki20 Live).

“COVID-19 brings with it a tidal wave of socio-economic change that if left unchecked will have the most pronounced effects on whānau with the least insulation from the risks of the pandemic.

“Our survey results have shown the dire situation for whānau who have been exposed to financial insecurity as a consequence of job losses and reduced hours due to compromised health. The challenges of lockdown and social isolation have also been severe for many of the whānau who responded.

As of midnight Monday, 4188 surveys were received representing 18,131 whānau members.

“We responded in crisis, as appropriate, with immediate support for over 800 contributions of food, 600 whānau were supported with power; 500 whānau received data and phone support to stay connected, as well as the widespread provision of 20,000 hygiene packs. The survey provides us with a vital benchmark of need at this time, which we have been able to draw on for advocating issues to the national level.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu will also be working hard to synthesize the thousands of responses from whānau in crisis, to elevate those issues to core agencies across government and community.

“We are grateful for the incredible response from whānau across the country, who have assisted us to be able to gauge key priorities for response. We are indebted to them all in sharing what has too often been the fragile circumstances they found themselves in as a result of COVID-19,” said Leahy.

Find out more at www.manaaki20.org

