“Keep It The Tron” Petition Launched Against Hamilton Name Change

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union has launched a petition to "Keep It The Tron". The petition opposes recent efforts to change Hamilton’s name to “Kirikiriroa”, or a dual name.
Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says, “If the Council considers a name change, it will mean a divisive consultation process, a potential referendum, ratepayer-funded revamps of branding and signage, and staff and councillors' time wasted.”
“The name change would then have to be considered by a Government body, the New Zealand Geographic Board, meaning taxpayers across the country have to cough up."
"The Council is currently on track to hike rates by 3.8 percent during a literal pandemic. Surely Councillors’ time and attention would be better focused at reducing this whack to ratepayers?”“Hamilton City Council should ignore the vocal minority and stick to their core business of delivering value for ratepayers.”
The petition can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/the_tron.