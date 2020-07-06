Government Sells Taxpayers Down The River
Monday, 6 July 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is sceptical that 61% of taxpayer
funding for waterway clean-up just happens to be focused on
the Northland electorate.
Union
spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says: “The Government has
announced that $162 million of taxpayers' money will be
spent on cleaning our waterways. There are 23 projects, but
one will receive $100 million, 61% of the total allocation.
It is also the only project set to run more than one
year.”
“The Kaipara Moana Remediation programme is
predicted to create 1,094 jobs over the six-year life of the
project surrounding the Kaipara Harbour, most of which sits
within the key electorate of Northland. On current polling,
New Zealand First needs to win the Northland electorate to
return to Parliament.”
“Minister Shane Jones has
proved himself to be a unashamed taxpayer money magnet. He
has poured Provincial Growth Slush Fund cash into the
electorate, earlier this week got more money for buses in
Northland, and now the lion’s share of the waterway
spending. The dollar-for-dollar value delivered back to
taxpayers does not seem to be a concern for a Government
which is focused on the electoral
politics.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
